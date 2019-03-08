Three arrested following robbery at bookmakers still under investigation

A woman and two men arrested in connection with a violent betting shop robbery in Norwich remain under investigation.

Two masked men stormed into the Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Old Catton, near Norwich, and attacked a man who suffered a broken eye socket and dislocated shoulder after he was beaten to the ground before the men grabbed a large quantity of cash and fled in a Ford Ka.

The car was parked at the Woodman pub car park opposite the shop, where a female driver had been waiting for them.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the robbery, which happened at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Three people - a 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 26 and 28 - have since been arrested.

All three were questioned by police and have since been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said enquiries are ongoing.