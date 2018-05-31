Three arrested following assaults on police officers

Three people were arrested overnight following assaults on police officers.

Two men and a women were taken in to custody in three separate incidents, all of which saw attacks carried out on police officers in the course of their duty.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said all three officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the assaults, but were able to continue their shifts afterwards.

The spokesman added that two of the arrests were made as a result of domestic incidents, while the third was "related to the night time economy".

The trio remain in police custody.

With it being the last Friday night before Christmas, it was anticipated to be one of the busiest evenings for the emergency services. However, the spokesman said that in the end it turned out to be "busy, but not much busier than any other Saturday morning".

