Three men arrested in six drug raids across Norfolk
Three men have been arrested following drug raids in Sheringham and Norwich.
Police raided six properties in Norfolk yesterday morning, February 8, as part of an operation targeting cannabis production.
Raids in Sheringham and Norwich took place simultaneously. Five were in Sheringham – four on the High Street and one in Hardingham Drive – the other raid was on an address in Royal Sovereign Avenue in Norwich.
Cannabis grows were discovered in two flats on Sheringham High Street with approximately 75 mature plants in each.
Police cordons remain in place while officers dismantle and seize the grows.
Oskeol Zalli, 20, and of High Street in Sheringham, was arrested and taken to Aylsham police station for questioning. He was later charged with producing cannabis.
Zalli was remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning, February 9.
Two further arrests were made, a 69-year-old at Hardingham Drive and a 66-year-old on the High Street.
Both were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and questioned at Aylsham police station.
They were released under investigation while enquiries continue.
