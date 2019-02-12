Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three arrested for being concerned in supply of class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 02 March 2019

Three people have been arrested in Dereham for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Three people have been arrested in Dereham for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Three people have been arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Breckland Police made the arrests on Thursday February 28 in Dereham.

In a tweet, Breckland Police said: “Enquiries are now continuing with the local policing team.

“If you have concerns or info about drug dealing let your local SNT know via 101 or #Crimestoppers 0800 555111 #OpGravity 3081.”

Most Read

Ed Sheeran’s private jet diverted to Norwich airport after Stansted shutdown

SaxonAir workers John Dewing, Jordan Smith and James Tortice welcomed a surprise visitor to Norwich International Airport - Ed Sheeran. Pic: Ed Sheeran.

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

Norwich nightclub could lose licence for being too loud

Bottles inside bollywood nightclub Karishma

A140 re-opened after crash in which woman was injured

The A140 is closed near Aylsham after a car hit a tree. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A140 re-opened after crash in which woman was injured

The A140 is closed near Aylsham after a car hit a tree. Photo: Google

Ed Sheeran’s private jet diverted to Norwich airport after Stansted shutdown

SaxonAir workers John Dewing, Jordan Smith and James Tortice welcomed a surprise visitor to Norwich International Airport - Ed Sheeran. Pic: Ed Sheeran.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Millwall v Norwich City – Canaries bid to right their Lions’ wrong

Daniel Farke's Norwich City aim to prove a point, as they return to The Den to face Millwall.

Hundreds gather in town centre to give Denver Clinton a ‘bright and bold’ send-off

Crowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan Bennett

Jailed in Norfolk in February: Drink-driver, domestic abuser and paedophile

Left: Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Pete Walsh. Centre: Kyal Balfour. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary. Right: Daniel Hirst. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists