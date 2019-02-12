Three arrested for being concerned in supply of class A drugs

Three people have been arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Breckland Police made the arrests on Thursday February 28 in Dereham.

In a tweet, Breckland Police said: “Enquiries are now continuing with the local policing team.

“If you have concerns or info about drug dealing let your local SNT know via 101 or #Crimestoppers 0800 555111 #OpGravity 3081.”