Three arrested for being concerned in supply of class A drugs
PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 02 March 2019
Three people have been arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Breckland Police made the arrests on Thursday February 28 in Dereham.
In a tweet, Breckland Police said: “Enquiries are now continuing with the local policing team.
“If you have concerns or info about drug dealing let your local SNT know via 101 or #Crimestoppers 0800 555111 #OpGravity 3081.”
