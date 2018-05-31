Man to be sentenced for making threats to kill

A man is to be sentenced having admitted threats to kill.

Aaron Kandjii, 37, has previously pleaded guilty to offences of threats to kill and racially/religiously aggravated common assault.

A hearing was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 28).

Kandjii, of Hammonds Drive, Peterborough, did not attend the brief hearing, which was conducted over Skype after the crown court was closed to the public following the coronavirus lockdown which was imposed last month.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence in the case until June 12 when it was hoped that the defendant might be able to attend in person to be dealt with.

Kandjii remains on bail although was instructed to attend the sentencing hearing.