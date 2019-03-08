Search

DJ devastated after trailer and equipment stolen from car park

PUBLISHED: 23:56 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 23:56 29 October 2019

DJ Prestige, Craig Hunter. PIC: Supplied by Craig Hunter.

DJ Prestige, Craig Hunter. PIC: Supplied by Craig Hunter.

Archant

A DJ has vowed to keep on playing despite having thousands of pounds of equipment stolen after his trailer was taken.

A DJ's trailer and equipment was stolen. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.A DJ's trailer and equipment was stolen. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Craig Hunter, otherwise known as DJ Prestige, is coming up to one of the busiest times of the year with the festive party season soon to get into full swing.

But the 36-year-old has been left devastated after equipment he had taken years to assemble, including a custom-made DJ booth, speakers and disco lights, was in a trailer stolen from a car park on the edge of Norwich.

The 4ft by 8ft white trailer was taken from the car park of Dunston Hall, Main Road, Dunston, at some point between 2am on Saturday, October 12 and 5pm on Friday, October 25.

Mr Hunter, from Ludham, had DJ'd at the venue the week before and had decided to leave the trailer, with his equipment inside, there after losing one of the wheels on the way to the venue.

A DJ's trailer and equipment was stolen. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.A DJ's trailer and equipment was stolen. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

But he was now ruing that decision following the theft.

He initially thought he had left the trailer in a different spot but soon realised it was gone.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Because I was there to DJ it was 'what are my options?'

"I had a certain amount of kit in my car and called my wife and she brought some equipment up.

"She managed to get enough together so I could put on a good night."

Mr Hunter said his DJ commitments meant he did not actually get to report the theft to police until later the next day as he also had a post-wedding party to DJ at as well.

Since being reported to police Mr Hunter, who started out as a DJ when he was 15, has been contacted by about seven or eight other DJs "offering to lend me kit" or "help out if they can which is fantastic".

He said his DJ booth was "unique" being custom made and is hoping the distinctive look of his kit will make it hard for crooks to sell on.

Mr Hunter said: "They're not going to be able to sell it because its so distinctive."

The DJ has urged anyone who is offered the equipment for sale, or anyone who has information, to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/75437/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Comments have been disabled on this article.

