Man who killed wife had threatened her with knife years before, family say

Published: 6:30 AM December 12, 2020

A man who murdered his wife had threatened to stab her if she left him years before, her family have said.

On Friday, Michael Cowey was sentenced to 23 years in prison over Gemma Cowey's death, after stabbing her more than 20 times near a former mental health hospital in Thorpe St Andrew in June this year.

Cowey, who has 10 convictions for 27 previous offences, including robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, has a history of violence.

And although largely unknown to Gemma’s family until after she was murdered in the summer, there were signs about what Cowey was capable of even before they got married.

Police at the the scene of where Gemma Cowey was found stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service - Credit: East Anglian News Service

The couple, who got together in September 2013, planned to get married in May 2018, by which time Cowey had already been arrested for threatening his bride to be with a knife.

It was in March 2016 that Cowey held a knife to Gemma’s throat and told her “if you leave me, you will get this”.

Despite being arrested no charges were ever brought against Cowey, who remained with Gemma and did everything he could to prize her further away from her family.

Gemma Lynne Marjoram was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

Gemma’s mother Linda Smith, 60, said: “[Gemma] always dropped the charges. The reason is she wouldn’t want his children to grow up with a father who was in prison. Everything Gemma did was about all the children.”

Disturbingly, it was not the first time Cowey would be arrested prior to Gemma’s death. In January this year, just six months before Gemma’s death, he was arrested for an offence of coercive behaviour towards Gemma, who was then helped by domestic violence charity Leeway as she sought to leave Cowey.

Miss Smith said they knew little about him apart from the that he had moved to Norwich from the north with his children.

She said Gemma always told them that “he can’t be that bad” as he had custody of his children.

Gemma and Cowey got together after her eldest daughter became friends with one of Cowey’s daughters.

At that time Gemma had been living in Rackheath after splitting from her partner. Gemma was “ostracised” from the family “very early on” by Cowey who treated her “like a slave” and was both drunk and aggressive towards her, they said.

Miss Smith said: “When he wanted to go out Gemma had to drop everything. He took advantage. Gemma just went along with everything he said because he made her.

“He didn’t go to work. They were together 24 hours a day - she had no opportunity to escape. The only time she got away from him was when she was in the bathroom.”

Gemma’s son was born in 2015 just a few weeks after they had moved to Dragoon Close, Dussindale.

Miss Smith said she started leaving birthday and Christmas presents for the children but before they could get back home the gifts were left back on her doorstep.

The couple married in May 2018 but it was not long before there were problems again.

But despite Cowey’s arrest in January the charges were dropped after Gemma withdrew her support. She had however made the decision to leave him and moved in with her mum at Old Catton.

Miss Smith said: “She had done it and wasn’t going back - it was like I was getting my daughter back and I hugged her.

“I could see she had finally crossed the line to a life of freedom. I said I was worried she might get hurt, Gem said she will be okay and was dealing with it.

Flowers left near the scene of where Gemma Cowey was found stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: Peter Walsh. - Credit: Archant

“[Her son] wanted to see his dad on that Thursday (June 18) so Gemma took him there. Cowey then announced that [he] was staying overnight, he often hijacked him so that Gemma had to go back and collect him.

“She went back to collect him on the Friday (June 19) and never came home."