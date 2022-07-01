News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man to stand trial for Thorpe St Andrew murder later this month

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:50 AM July 1, 2022
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

James Crosbie is to stand trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A 48-year-old man will stand trial later this month for the murder of a man stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew.

James Crosbie was charged with the murder of Dean Allsop following an incident in Primrose Crescent last April.

Police forensic officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose

James Crosbie is to stand trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (July 1) via videolink having previously denied murder.

At the short hearing, before Judge Anthony Bate, a date of July 18 was set for a trial which is expected to last two weeks.

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, Thorpe At Andrew, was represented by Elizabeth Marsh QC.

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14 last year, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

Mr Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.

Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

Dean Allsop who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Facebook

The father-of-three, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. 

Louise Newell with her partner Dean Allsop and two of his children - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Allsop has been described as a "loveable family man who lived life to the full" by his partner Louise Newell.

