Man to stand trial for Thorpe St Andrew murder later this month
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A 48-year-old man will stand trial later this month for the murder of a man stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew.
James Crosbie was charged with the murder of Dean Allsop following an incident in Primrose Crescent last April.
He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (July 1) via videolink having previously denied murder.
At the short hearing, before Judge Anthony Bate, a date of July 18 was set for a trial which is expected to last two weeks.
Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, Thorpe At Andrew, was represented by Elizabeth Marsh QC.
Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14 last year, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.
Mr Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.
The father-of-three, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Allsop has been described as a "loveable family man who lived life to the full" by his partner Louise Newell.