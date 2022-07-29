Murder accused was not under influence of bizarre delusions, court told
A psychiatrist has told the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbour that the defendant was not acting under the influence of bizarre delusions at the time of the killing.
Jamie Crosbie, 48, is accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.
Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr Ian Cumming told the court on Friday (July 29) that, in his opinion, Crosbie suffers from delusional disorder that had manifested itself in a “complex belief system”.
He said during an assessment he had claimed to have been swapped as a baby and placed in a time machine and that his real parents were TV star Bradley Walsh and actress Deborah Stephenson.
But Dr Cumming said in his opinion these delusions had not impaired his ability to form a rational judgement at the time of the attack.
He said: “He saw Dean Allsop as a threat. I don’t see his delusional disorder as really shaping that.”
The court has previously heard that Crosbie had kept the knife and saw used in the killing beside his bed after previous incidents involving Mr Allsop.
He had seen his neighbour as a threat and was scared of him, said Dr Cumming.
Asked by Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, whether his mental health issues had impaired his self control, Dr Cumming added: “The main thing I saw was someone who was angry and hostile.
“He felt earlier issues hadn’t been resolved and saw Mr Allsop as a bully.”
He said that from studying police body-worn camera footage from the aftermath of the killing, Crosbie had appeared to be in control but was like a “coiled spring”.
The court was told that in later police interviews Crosbie claimed to have heard voices telling him to kill Mr Allsop.
But Dr Cumming said in his opinion that this had been added to his account later and “didn’t make me think this was a true hallucination”.
Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop.
He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell and neighbour Kerryn Kray.
The trial continues.