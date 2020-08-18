Man charged with murder of wife unfit to enter plea
PUBLISHED: 12:51 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 18 August 2020
Archant
A man charged with the murder of his wife who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former Victorian mental health hospital is currently unfit to enter a plea.
Police were called to the site in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich at around 12.45pm on Friday following reports that a woman, later identified as mother-of-three Gemma Cowey, had been found with serious injuries.
Emergency services attended the site off Yarmouth Road but despite treatment the 38-year-old died at the scene.
Michael Cowey, 48, of Dragoon Close, Thorpe St Andrew, has been charged with murder and possession of knives in a public place and the case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 18) for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH), although the defendant did not attend as he is in hospital and “currently unfit” to enter a plea.
The case was adjourned until October 9.
Potential trial dates of December 7 and January 4 had previously been identified.
