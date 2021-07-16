Published: 12:51 PM July 16, 2021

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew. James Crosbie has been charged with the murder of Dean Allsop. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A 47-year-old accused of stabbing a man to death outside his home will need to see a psychiatrist before pleas can be taken in the case.

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.

The father-of-three, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dean Allsop who was stabbed to death outside his home in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Facebook

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and is facing trial in December.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (July 16), via videolink, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

But the court was told by his barrister, Andrew Oliver, that he is yet to see a consultant forensic psychiatrist meaning the hearing needed to be adjourned.

Judge Anthony Bate put the hearing back to September 16.

Crosbie, who is also charged with two counts of wounding with intent and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon, will also face two attempted murder charges.

Andrew Jackson appeared on Friday for the prosecution at the hearing during which there was a packed public gallery, including some members of Mr Allsop's family and friends.

As previously reported Mr Allsop's partner, Louise Newell, has spoken out about the impact of his death.

Dean Allsop (third from left) with his partner Louise Newell and two of his children. - Credit: Submitted by Norfolk Constabulary

Following a "beautiful" funeral service in May, Miss Newell told how his death has devastated not just his family but the "whole community."

Pictures taken of the funeral service for Dean Allsop at Colney Wood. - Credit: Gareth Matey

Miss Newell said: "Dean was the backbone of our family. He held us all together.

"The impact of Dean's death has devastated not just his family but the whole community.

"Dean was a caring, protective and lovable family man. He loved and lived life to the full.

"He was the funniest man and his laugh was infectious."

Miss Newell thanked Dove and Daisy Funerals for an "amazing service" and said "the whole day was just beautiful".

Among those attending was Mr Allsop's mother Jill, 61, from Lincolnshire. She said: "I can't believe Dean has gone. My heart is shattered and our family is truly broken."