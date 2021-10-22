Published: 3:02 PM October 22, 2021

James Crosbie the man accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew is not yet fit to enter a plea. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A 47-year-old accused of the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew is currently not fit to enter a plea, it has emerged.

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed and suffered fatal injuries.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The father-of-three, a roadworker with a love of motorbikes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Crosbie, 47, of Primrose Crescent, has been charged with Mr Allsop's murder and was facing a potential trial in December.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (October 22) via videolink, for a further case management hearing.

Defence barrister Elizabeth Marsh QC, told the court Crosbie was currently said to be "unfit to plead" and would require further psychiatric assessment.

As a result the current date for trial, December 6, was vacated with a new date being set by Judge Anthony Bate for July 4 next year.

The case was adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 10 this year.

Crosbie, who is also charged with two counts of wounding with intent and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon, will also face two attempted murder charges.

As previously reported, Mr Allsop has been described as a "loveable family man who lived life to the full" by his partner Louise Newell.

She said: "Dean was the backbone of our family. He held us all together.

"The impact of Dean's death has devastated not just his family but the whole community.

"Dean was a caring, protective and lovable family man.

"He loved and lived life to the full.

"He was the funniest man and his laugh was infectious."

Meanwhile Mr Allsop's mother Jill, who lives in Lincolnshire, has previously said: "I can't believe Dean has gone. My heart is shattered and our family is truly broken.

"We miss him so much. He was a big part of our lives.

"My life will never be the same."

She said Mr Allsop's death had "affected so many people's lives".

But she said they were a "strong family" and would "get through this together".







