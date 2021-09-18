Man airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after fight near pub

Published: 12:39 PM September 18, 2021 Updated: 1:04 PM September 18, 2021

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market on Saturday morning (September 18) after being called to reports of an altercation the night before. - Credit: Submitted

A man in his 50s was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after a fight near a pub.

Officers were called to Station Road, close to the Suffield Arms in Thorpe Market, shortly before 6pm on Friday (September 17) following reports of an altercation involving two men.

A man aged in his 50s sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance. He remains in hospital.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He remains in custody.

A police cordon at the scene, on Station Road in Thorpe Market, has now been removed. Officers are continuing with their enquiries.

Any witnesses to the altercation or anyone with information, video or dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 355 of Friday, September 17. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.