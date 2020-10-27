Inquest opens into death of man fatally stabbed in neck

Police at the scene of where Thomas Moore died in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was stabbed in North Walsham.

Thomas Moore, 42, died at the junction of Bacton Road and Melbourne Road on October 3.

Police were called to the location and found Mr Moore, of no fixed abode, but from North Walsham, with an injury. He died at the scene.

At an inquest opening into his death on Tuesday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Moore had been a bank employee.

His medical cause of death was given as a stab wound to the neck.

The inquest has been adjourned for a further hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Matthew Constantinou, 41, of Antingham Drive in North Walsham, has been charged with murder and the possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court.

Following his death, Mr Moore’s family said in a statement he was a “gentle soul with a free spirit” who will be greatly missed.