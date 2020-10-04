Victim named and man charged with murder following investigation

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a 42-year-old man who has now been named.

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted

Officers were called to Antingham Drive near Bacton Road in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on Friday October 2 following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck following a disturbance.

Police have provisionally identified the victim as Thomas Moore, aged 42 from North Walsham.

Two men were arrested at the scene, a man in his 40s, on suspicion of murder and a second man in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Both suspects were taken to Police Investigation Centres in Aylsham and Wymondham for questioning.

Matthew Constantinou, aged 41, of Antingham Drive has been charged on suspicion of murder, and remanded in police custody, to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The man arrested on suspicion of assault has now been released with no further action to be taken.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination, which took place yesterday found that the victim died as a result of a single stab wound. Officers arrived on scene to find the injured man on Bacton Road, he received treatment, but died at the scene.

Detective inspector Lewis Craske said: “We are working to establish what happened in the events leading up to Friday’s death. In particular we want to understand the relationship, if any, between the victim and the suspect, but at this early stage we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“If anyone has any information that would help in our investigations, we would be very keen to hear from them.”

On Saturday morning, a heavy police presence was seen in the area, with a white tent up near the gate of North Walsham New Cemetery on Bacton Road.

One bystander, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s really sad - it’s the first time I’ve ever known anything like that to happen in North Walsham.”

The road has now been reopened.

Anyone with information should contact DI Lewis Craske of the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.