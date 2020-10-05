‘He was a gentle soul’: family pays tribute to knife murder victim

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road.

A man’s family have paid tribute to a “gentle soul” after he was stabbed to death following a disturbance on Friday evening.

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted

Thomas Moore was found by police on Bacton Road in North Walsham at around 11:30pm on October 2, after they were originally called to a property in Antingham Drive, he received treatment but died at the scene.

Mr Moore’s family did not wish to release a photograph of him.

A statement from his family said: “He was a gentle soul with a free spirit who will be greatly missed by his family. We would ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The statement comes after Matthew Constantinou, 41, of Antingham Drive in North Walsham appeared in court this morning charged with murder and the possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Constantinou will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident adding that “this doesn’t happen here”.

One person who lives nearby and wished to not be named said: “It’s really sad - it’s the first time I’ve ever known anything like that to happen in North Walsham.”