Man denies attempted burglary of Lowestoft shop

The trial of a man accused of attempted burglary at shop premises in Lowestoft will take place in the Spring.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was 19-year-old Thomas Knights, of Cleveland Road, Lowestoft.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary with intent to steal at a Piece of Cake in High Street, Lowestoft, December 5 last year.

A plea hearing for his co-defendant Lee Streeter, 50, of Belvedere Road, Lowestoft, is due to take place next week.

Knights' trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 20.