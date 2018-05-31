Man denies attempted burglary of Lowestoft shop
PUBLISHED: 13:10 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 03 January 2020
Archant © 2018
The trial of a man accused of attempted burglary at shop premises in Lowestoft will take place in the Spring.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was 19-year-old Thomas Knights, of Cleveland Road, Lowestoft.
You may also want to watch:
He pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary with intent to steal at a Piece of Cake in High Street, Lowestoft, December 5 last year.
A plea hearing for his co-defendant Lee Streeter, 50, of Belvedere Road, Lowestoft, is due to take place next week.
Knights' trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 20.
Comments have been disabled on this article.