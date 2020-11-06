Man arrested in police drugs crackdown appears in court
PUBLISHED: 12:14 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 06 November 2020
A man arrested as part of a major police crackdown on drugs offences has appeared at Norwich Crown Court.
Thomas Ives, 30, of Lower Farm Road, East Winch, has been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, cocaine in King’s Lynn.
The charge states that between May 1 and October 8, this year, he conspired with others to supply a quantity of cocaine.
Ives appeared over a link from Norwich prison for the hearing but no charge was put to him.
His barrister, Gulam Ahmed, said that they had not been able to see Ives and asked for more time so he can be seen by his lawyers.
He said: “We have not had the opportunity to see him or give him advice.”
William Carter appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing.
Judge Andrew Shaw agreed to postpone the hearing until November 27, so that Ives can see his lawyers.
He further remanded Ives unto custody.
