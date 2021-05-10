Man admits downloading more than 2000 indecent photos of children

Published: 1:22 PM May 10, 2021

A man has admitted downloading more than 2000 indecent images of children.

Thomas Hawkes, 38, of Robert Andrew Close, Wymondham, admitted being concerned in downloading indecent images of children on or before April 23, 2020, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard there were 488 images in the most serious category as well as some videos with indecent child images.

William Carter appeared for the prosecution and Andrew Oliver for Hawkes.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentencing for a report and told him that they could not go any further with his case until the report was prepared.

However she warned Hawkes: "You must understand that all options including custody are open to the court."

His case was adjourned until Thursday June 10.

Hawkes was granted bail until his sentencing hearing.

Mr Carter said the prosecution would be asking for a sexual harm prevention order.



