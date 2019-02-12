Search

This Is England actor keeps licence after speeding at 80mph on 50mph part of A47

PUBLISHED: 15:46 25 February 2019

This Is England star Andrew Shim leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture Archant.

This Is England star Andrew Shim leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture Archant.

Archant

An actor best-known for his part in British film This is England has told how he was lucky to have kept his licence after he was caught speeding.

Andrew Shim, 34, an American-born actor plays Milky in the Shane Meadows directed This is England film and subsequent shows.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (February 25) having pleaded guilty to speeding on the A47 at North Burlingham.

The court heard Shim was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van at 80mph in a 50mph zone.

Shim, of Nottingham, had previously admitted speeding but the matter was adjourned as a disqualification was being considered.

Shim, who represented himself, told the court he had been “late for a big DJ gig” and was rushing.

Although he accepted it did not “excuse why I was speeding”.

He said: “Driving for me is so crucial to my livelihood.”

He added: “I’ve just put everything that I’ve earned through my adult life into a new company that I’ve set up.”

He told the court he had recently set up a business where people could hire out motorbikes to try out on race tracks before buying them.

Shim said he has “put everything into it” and had just bought the van he was using the day before he was caught on April 22 last year.

Shim, who also took bikers on trips around Europe between October and January every year, said the company he has set up “wouldn’t work if I don’t drive”.

Susan Alexander, chair of the bench of magistrates, did not impose a driving ban but said Shim could “consider yourself very lucky” as he was 30mph over the limit.

She said he had been given credit for his plea and acknowledged that he had a clean driving licence.

Shim was given six penalty points, fined £175, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Speaking outside court Shim said it was a “silly mistake”.

He said you have to “do the time if you do the crime” but did however accept that they (the magistrates) had been “very lenient”.

As well as This is England (2006), Shim’s other film work includes A Room for Romeo Brass (1999) and Dead Man’s Shoes (2004).

