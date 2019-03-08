Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'We thought she could learn' Police stop 13-year-old moped rider

PUBLISHED: 07:34 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 07 July 2019

13 year old pulled over riding moped without a helmet. Photo: Police

13 year old pulled over riding moped without a helmet. Photo: Police

Archant

A 13-year-old girl was pulled over by police after riding a moped with no helmet.

Police spotted the girl at around 8pm Saturday night, riding in the Breckland area.

You may also want to watch:

When approached, the parents said they thought "she could learn a little bit".

Officers said the girl had no experience riding mopeds and described the incident as "an accident waiting to happen".

The moped has been seized.

Most Read

Can you spot yourself in our Lord Mayor’s procession gallery?

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘They may have saved a life’: Tip-off leads police to catch drunk-driver in supermarket car park

The driver blew four times the legal drink drive limit after being stopped in Diss. Picture: Archant

National retailer to open store in former M&S building

Sports Direct will open a new store in the former M&S building in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at school

Police are trying to trace missing South Wootton woman Michelle Goode. Picture: Norfolk Police

Biker clocked doing 110mph on A47

A motorbiker stopped doing 110mph on the A47 between King's lynn and Wisbech. Picture: Norfolk Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police appeal to trace missing woman last seen at school

Police are trying to trace missing South Wootton woman Michelle Goode. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘We thought she could learn’ Police stop 13-year-old moped rider

13 year old pulled over riding moped without a helmet. Photo: Police

Scotty would be proud of his legacy, which has helped hundreds of bereaved service familes

Nikki Scott lost her husband and the father of her two oldest children, Corporal Lee Scott, during a tour to Afghanistan in July 2009. Picture: Courtesy of Nikki Scott

David Freezer: Hard work is just beginning for prolific Norwich City academy ace

Adam Idah has enjoyed a prolific couple of seasons at academy level for Norwich and Ireland Picture: Ian Burt

‘We have to check children’s play equipment for needles’ - Families’ quest to reclaim local park

The Wensum Residents Association has organised a street party to combat antisocial behaviour. Photo: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists