'We thought she could learn' Police stop 13-year-old moped rider
PUBLISHED: 07:34 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:36 07 July 2019
Archant
A 13-year-old girl was pulled over by police after riding a moped with no helmet.
Police spotted the girl at around 8pm Saturday night, riding in the Breckland area.
You may also want to watch:
When approached, the parents said they thought "she could learn a little bit".
Officers said the girl had no experience riding mopeds and described the incident as "an accident waiting to happen".
The moped has been seized.
Comments have been disabled on this article.