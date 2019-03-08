'We thought she could learn' Police stop 13-year-old moped rider

A 13-year-old girl was pulled over by police after riding a moped with no helmet.

Police spotted the girl at around 8pm Saturday night, riding in the Breckland area.

When approached, the parents said they thought "she could learn a little bit".

Officers said the girl had no experience riding mopeds and described the incident as "an accident waiting to happen".

The moped has been seized.