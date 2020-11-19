Thirteen arrests in a week in knife crime crackdown

Thirteen people across Norfolk and Suffolk were arrested in the space of a week as part of a nationwide crackdown on knife crime.

#OpSceptre | Police Forces across England and Wales arrested more than 2000 people as part of a coordinated effort to tackle knife crime last week.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/MBPi1XfNK9 pic.twitter.com/Li9VVpoYSQ — National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) November 19, 2020

Operation Sceptre, headed up by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, saw 44 police forces arrest more than 2,000 people between November 9 and 15 - with over 500 of those specifically relating to knife crime.

Just under 10,000 knives were handed in through knife surrender schemes across the country.

In Norfolk, four people were arrested for possession of a knife during the week of action: two men in Norwich and two in Thetford.

Insp Ian Cox said: “Officers from local policing teams, alongside drugs teams and response officers, conducted visible patrols to target and disrupt offenders who carry and use knives.

#OpSceptre | We partnered with Border Force to monitor attempts to import offensive weapons into the country.



During the course of the week we received over a thousand referrals which are now being investigated.



Here's what happened when we visited Border Force last week. pic.twitter.com/XUChoqNofU — National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) November 19, 2020

“This included patrolling transport hubs, stop and search, and weapon sweeps.

“Whilst Norfolk does not have a big knife crime problem, we have seen the impact knife crime can have on victims, their families and the wider community. We will continue to target those individuals believed to be carrying or threatening to use knives.”

In Suffolk, nine arrests were made in relation to knife crime.

A spokesperson for the constabulary said: “The arrests were made in different parts of the county for possession of knife offences, and officers used intelligence-led deployments as part of the ongoing work with partners to tackle knife-based criminality and gang activity.

“As well as the arrests officers also conducted 53 visits to properties, some on more than one occasion, that were known to police to have links to County Lines, weapon offences and ‘cuckooing*’. No offences were apparent in these visits, although appropriate welfare and support was provided where necessary to some individuals.”

Over 3,400 knives were recovered from knife surrender bins across the county - with one located at Lowestoft police station.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, the operational lead for Operation Sceptre, said: “This was a really productive week for us in terms of addressing the national issue of knife crime.

“We were warmly received in schools and there were some really searching and intelligent questions from the children on the topic of knife crime and gangs.”