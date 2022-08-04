Murder jury begin third day of deliberations
- Credit: Daniel Moxon
A jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a neighbour who was stabbed to death have begun a third day of deliberations.
Jamie Crosbie, 48, is accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.
Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.
Jurors in the case have been deliberating since being sent out to consider verdicts on Tuesday morning (August 2).
The jury of eight men and four women were sent home by Judge Anthony Bate at 4.16pm on Wednesday (August 3) and were sent back out to resume at 10.04am on Thursday (August 4).
Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said the murder of Mr Allsop was driven by "violent anger" with Crosbie "hell bent" on killing the victim.
Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending, said the killing had been an "extreme burst of violent anger" which had been a result of the "manifestation of his delusional disorder" and urged the jury not to find him guilty of murder.
Most Read
- 1 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
- 2 'What I learned from my 12 days at overcrowded N&N'
- 3 'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site
- 4 Dual carriageway cycle time trials halted following death on A11
- 5 Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over
- 6 Fuel prices are falling – so where are Norfolk’s cheapest filling stations?
- 7 10 things you can do at Great Yarmouth's new Marina Centre
- 8 Man fined after abandoning car on grass verge for several months
- 9 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
- 10 Major homes scheme in south Norfolk gets green light
Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop.
He also denies the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Louise Newell and Kerryn Kray.
The trial continues.