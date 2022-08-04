Murder jury begin third day of deliberations

Police at Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew after Dean Allsop was stabbed to death - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a neighbour who was stabbed to death have begun a third day of deliberations.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, is accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.

Jurors in the case have been deliberating since being sent out to consider verdicts on Tuesday morning (August 2).

The jury of eight men and four women were sent home by Judge Anthony Bate at 4.16pm on Wednesday (August 3) and were sent back out to resume at 10.04am on Thursday (August 4).

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said the murder of Mr Allsop was driven by "violent anger" with Crosbie "hell bent" on killing the victim.

Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending, said the killing had been an "extreme burst of violent anger" which had been a result of the "manifestation of his delusional disorder" and urged the jury not to find him guilty of murder.

Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop.

He also denies the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Louise Newell and Kerryn Kray.

The trial continues.

