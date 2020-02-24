Thieves use forklift truck to steal three tonnes of metal worth £30,000 from businesses

Three tonnes of brass and steel along with a motorbike and £70 cash have been stolen from businesses in north Norfolk. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Thieves used a forklift truck to steal three tonnes of brass and steel along with a motorbike and £70 cash from businesses in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information after suspect(s) forced entry to two businesses in Fakenham and stole more than £30,000 worth of brass and steel.

The incident happened between 12am and 1am on Friday, February 14 when the suspect(s) forced entry into a business on the Clipbush Business Park.

You may also want to watch:

The thieves got away with three tonnes of brass and steel and £70 in cash.

From there suspect(s) gained entry into the adjoining business and stole more than £3,000 worth of tools and a green and black Kawasaki motorcycle. A fork lift truck was used to transport the stolen items.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact PC Paul Austen at Fakenham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/11070/20 or 36/11085/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.