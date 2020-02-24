Search

Thieves use forklift truck to steal three tonnes of metal worth £30,000 from businesses

PUBLISHED: 15:35 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 24 February 2020

Three tonnes of brass and steel along with a motorbike and £70 cash have been stolen from businesses in north Norfolk. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Thieves used a forklift truck to steal three tonnes of brass and steel along with a motorbike and £70 cash from businesses in north Norfolk.

Police are appealing for information after suspect(s) forced entry to two businesses in Fakenham and stole more than £30,000 worth of brass and steel.

The incident happened between 12am and 1am on Friday, February 14 when the suspect(s) forced entry into a business on the Clipbush Business Park.

The thieves got away with three tonnes of brass and steel and £70 in cash.

From there suspect(s) gained entry into the adjoining business and stole more than £3,000 worth of tools and a green and black Kawasaki motorcycle. A fork lift truck was used to transport the stolen items.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact PC Paul Austen at Fakenham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/11070/20 or 36/11085/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Flood alerts in place across Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place across Norfolk this morning. Picture: Environment Agency.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘love seeing lambs’ in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

