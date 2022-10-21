News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thieves try to steal miniature cockapoo dog

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:15 PM October 21, 2022
Thieves have attempted to steal a miniature cockapoo dog in Langton Green, Suffolk

Thieves have tried to steal a miniature cockapoo dog along a road in north Suffolk.

The incident happened along Victoria Hill (B1077) in Langton Green, Eye on Friday, October 14.

Police would like to speak to two women and a male in connection with the attempted theft.

The first woman is described as being white with red hair and wearing blue jeans, a dark short jacket and white trainers.

The second is described as being white with light brown hair and wearing dark shorts, black sandals and a shirt with a large picture on the back.

The man is described as being white with short, dark grey hair and wearing an olive green sweatshirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any dashcam footage of the area during the timeframe or knows the individuals described should contact Suffolk Police on 101 or online.


