Thieves targeting Christmas decorations in rural Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:45 12 December 2018

Police are investigating after Christmas lights were stolen in both Mattishall and Bawdeswell. Picture: Supplied by Jade Shorten

Archant

A family have been left saddened after their Christmas decorations were stolen just two days after they were put up, with police also investigating another incident of a similar kind.

Two incidents of Christmas decorations being stolen, which occured between December 11 and December 12, were reported to police, one in Mattishall and one in Bawdeswell, both near Dereham.

Marie Shorten, who lives on Back Lane in Mattishall, discovered that two reindeer decorations, worth around £100, had been taken from outside of her house.

She said: “We put them up on Sunday and the lights attached to the reindeer were cut. They even took the extension lead as well.

“We do it for the children. We always make sure they are on at 3 o’clock and they all come round and look at them.

“I just feel violated that they have come in our garden and took that away from us. I won’t let them stop me, I’m angry and sad but I will do decorations again next year.

“We have been here 24 years and this is the first time it’s happened. It’s a big shock when it does happen to you.

“We were going to do a big switch-on and take loads of photos but we can’t do that now.”

Police are investigating both incidents and are asking for anyone who may have any information to contact police on 101 referencing the incident number 36/78267/18 for the theft in Mattishall or 36/78132/18 for the theft in Bawdeswell.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

