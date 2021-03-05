Spate of break-ins sees cars and outbuildings targeted
Published: 11:24 AM March 5, 2021
Police believe a spate of break-ins which saw several vehicles and outbuildings targeted in less than 24 hours are linked.
Thieves attempted to access a number of cars and premises between 4pm on Monday (March 1) and 10am on Tuesday in a concentrated area of Breckland.
The five incidents were as follows:
- A white LDV van was stolen from a property on Marsh Lane, New Buckenham, but was later recovered in the village
- Two cars were broken into on White Hart Street, East Harling, and a wallet was stolen
- A car was broken into at The Bailiwick, East Harling, but nothing was stolen
- A pressure washer and Lazy Spa pump were stolen from a shed on Mount Pleasant Drive, East Harling
- Another property on Mount Pleasant Drive, East Harling, was broken into, but nothing was stolen
Inspector Rob Button, from Norfolk police, said: "Our enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we do believe they are linked.
"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about these incidents, including anyone with CCTV in the area.”
Those with information should contact PC Matt Miller at Thetford Police Station by calling 101.
