Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Appeal after thieves target charity shop

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 10 July 2019

The charity shop in Downham Market which was broken into Picture: Supplied by Sue Ryder

The charity shop in Downham Market which was broken into Picture: Supplied by Sue Ryder

Archant

A charity shop is appealing for donations after it was targeted by thieves.

The Sue Ryder shop in Bridge Street, in Downham Market, was broken into over the weekend.

It's windows were damaged and Saturday's takings were stolen from the safe. Around £240 in cash was taken, along with jewellery.

The premises was forced to close until Tuesday morning while investigations were carried out, resulting in the loss of a day's trade.

Sales assistant Trish Bee and her team of volunteers are appealing to the public for donations to help make up for lost funds.

You may also want to watch:

"What a shock and disappointment it was for my team and I to arrive at our shop on Monday morning find that it had been broken into over the weekend and left in complete disarray," she said.

"When you break into a charity shop, you're not only causing a great inconvenience to staff and volunteers - you're taking away from the wider community too. In our case this is a shop that for nearly 20 years has supported Sue Ryder's care for people facing a terminal illness, a complex neurological condition or the loss of a loved one.

"We're fortunate in that the damages to the shop will be covered by our insurance policy, but what we won't get back so easily is the money stolen and the funds we would have raised while the shop was closed for investigations on Monday.

"To put it in terms of our care, what we would usually take on a typical Monday alone could pay for four sessions of bereavement counselling at one of our hospices."

Staff worked extra hours to clear up the mess. The shop has already received donations from the public but is appealing for more items to help cover its costs.

Items of clothing, books and homeware can be dropped off in person at the shop at 14 Bridge Street.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash which blocked busy road

The Norwich-bound A146 is blocked after a crash. Photo: Live traffic map

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Former F1 driver based in Norfolk could lose leg after freak moped accident

Martin Donnelly, chief driving instructor for the driving academy at Lotus, and ex-F1 driver for the team. Picture: Lotus

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Norwich men who made almost £150k from fraud ordered to pay back £10

Manby Road. Photo: Bill Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You were such an amazing person’ - tributes left to teenager who died after street brawl

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Pop band 5ive Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Social media brand launched to tap into the power of micro-influencers

60 influencers attended the Norfolk Bloggers launch. Picture: Norfolk Bloggers

Appeal after thieves target charity shop

The charity shop in Downham Market which was broken into Picture: Supplied by Sue Ryder

Petition to save archery club from council enforcement exceeds 1,100 signatures

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists