Appeal after thieves target charity shop

A charity shop is appealing for donations after it was targeted by thieves.

The Sue Ryder shop in Bridge Street, in Downham Market, was broken into over the weekend.

It's windows were damaged and Saturday's takings were stolen from the safe. Around £240 in cash was taken, along with jewellery.

The premises was forced to close until Tuesday morning while investigations were carried out, resulting in the loss of a day's trade.

Sales assistant Trish Bee and her team of volunteers are appealing to the public for donations to help make up for lost funds.

"What a shock and disappointment it was for my team and I to arrive at our shop on Monday morning find that it had been broken into over the weekend and left in complete disarray," she said.

"When you break into a charity shop, you're not only causing a great inconvenience to staff and volunteers - you're taking away from the wider community too. In our case this is a shop that for nearly 20 years has supported Sue Ryder's care for people facing a terminal illness, a complex neurological condition or the loss of a loved one.

"We're fortunate in that the damages to the shop will be covered by our insurance policy, but what we won't get back so easily is the money stolen and the funds we would have raised while the shop was closed for investigations on Monday.

"To put it in terms of our care, what we would usually take on a typical Monday alone could pay for four sessions of bereavement counselling at one of our hospices."

Staff worked extra hours to clear up the mess. The shop has already received donations from the public but is appealing for more items to help cover its costs.

Items of clothing, books and homeware can be dropped off in person at the shop at 14 Bridge Street.