Thieves carry off vacuum cleaners in shop theft

Two vacuum cleaners were stolen from The Original Factory Shop in Downham Market. Picture Google. Archant

Anyone who has been offered a cheap vacuum cleaner is being sought by police investigating thefts from a shop in Downham Market.

Two vacuum cleaners were stolen sometime between 12pm and 1.20pm on Saturday 29 December from The Original Factory Shop in Bridge Road.

Thieves took two Vax vacuum cleaners worth around £100 each.

Witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone who has been offered the cleaners for sale, should contact PC Tamsin Raines at Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/82257/18.