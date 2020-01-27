Drayton hit by spate of burglaries

The junction of Sandy Lane and Taverham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google Google

Extra police patrols are being carried out in a Norfolk village after a spate of burglaries in a few days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police said there were four break-ins in Drayton between January 21 and 24.

On January 21 cash, jewellery and electrical items were taken from a property on Taverham Road between 9am and 1pm.

The following day a house in Longdale was broken into between 2.30pm and 3.15pm. Nothing was taken.

On January 23, jewellery, cash and electrical items were taken from a home in Century Way some time between 9.35am and 1.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

The most recent incident was on Friday, January 24, in Hall Lane. During the break-in a large quantity of cash, watches and designer sunglasses was taken.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are conducting reassurance patrols within the area as a response to these incidents and enquiries are ongoing."