Search

Advanced search

Hunt continues for thieves who stole luxury toilets

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 January 2020

A premises on Pinbush Road was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles has been stolen. The theft included luxury Kensington Event Toilets. Picture: Suffolk Police

A premises on Pinbush Road was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles has been stolen. The theft included luxury Kensington Event Toilets. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

Thieves who stole 15 brand new Portaloo toilets along with machinery and trailers from an industrial estate are still being sought by police.

Inquiries are continuing with witnesses still sought after the luxury toilets and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles were stolen.

Police are seeking information after the thefts from a unit at Pinbush Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate.

The theft happened at some point between 4pm on Thursday, November 28, and 7am on Friday, November 29.

Among the items stolen were 15 Portaloo toilets, "all brand new", according to police, and a brand new trailer that transported the Portaloos.

Police said that a Kensington event luxury toilets unit and a yellow/beige Groundhog unit were also stolen along with a black Groundhog unit that was later recovered but was damaged with no key.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries continue and we are still appealing for witnesses."

Information to Halesworth police, quoting crime number 37/72218/19, on 101.

Most Read

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

11 secrets to Norwich’s past hidden in plain sight

The stag above the Mango-T, the angel at the Royal Arcade and the George Birch Apothecary tile in the Norwich Lanes Credit: Archant

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Riverside hotel and business up for sale for £1.1m

The Sutton Staithe Hotel is up for sale for £1.1m. Picture: The Sutton Staithe Hotel

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Key city centre road set to shut for 11 WEEKS

Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Premier League hammering at Manchester United

Norwich City were well beaten in the Premier League at Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Grandmother to finally undergo operation after hospital’s financial troubles

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley was one of 131 patients whose surgery was cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

Hunt continues for thieves who stole luxury toilets

A premises on Pinbush Road was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles has been stolen. The theft included luxury Kensington Event Toilets. Picture: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists