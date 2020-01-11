Hunt continues for thieves who stole luxury toilets

Thieves who stole 15 brand new Portaloo toilets along with machinery and trailers from an industrial estate are still being sought by police.

Inquiries are continuing with witnesses still sought after the luxury toilets and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles were stolen.

Police are seeking information after the thefts from a unit at Pinbush Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate.

The theft happened at some point between 4pm on Thursday, November 28, and 7am on Friday, November 29.

Among the items stolen were 15 Portaloo toilets, "all brand new", according to police, and a brand new trailer that transported the Portaloos.

Police said that a Kensington event luxury toilets unit and a yellow/beige Groundhog unit were also stolen along with a black Groundhog unit that was later recovered but was damaged with no key.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries continue and we are still appealing for witnesses."

Information to Halesworth police, quoting crime number 37/72218/19, on 101.