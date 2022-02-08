Thieves steal tools worth £4,000 from van in west Norfolk village

£4,000 worth of tools was taken from a Ford Transit van in John Davis Way in Watlington. - Credit: Google Maps

Thousands of pounds worth of tools have been stolen from a van in west Norfolk.

About £4,000 worth of tools were taken from a Ford Transit van in John Davis Way in Watlington, near King's Lynn, by an unknown number of suspects.

The suspects also tried to get into a number of other vehicles in John Davis Way, Franklin Way and Stone Close.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents – or who saw any suspicious activity in the area – to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage of the areas.

Anyone with information should contact PC Glen Hutley at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/9338/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.