News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Thieves steal tools worth £4,000 from van in west Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:30 PM February 8, 2022
£4,000 worth of tools was taken from a Ford Transit van in John Davis Way in Watlington.

£4,000 worth of tools was taken from a Ford Transit van in John Davis Way in Watlington. - Credit: Google Maps

Thousands of pounds worth of tools have been stolen from a van in west Norfolk.

About £4,000 worth of tools were taken from a Ford Transit van in John Davis Way in Watlington, near King's Lynn, by an unknown number of suspects.

The suspects also tried to get into a number of other vehicles in John Davis Way, Franklin Way and Stone Close.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents – or who saw any suspicious activity in the area – to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage of the areas.

Anyone with information should contact PC Glen Hutley at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/9338/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Harden's 2022 Diners Poll ranks Meadowsweet, Holt and Morston Hall, near Blakeney

Norfolk restaurants voted best in the country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fanny Adams Catering kitchen takeover at the Ostrich in Castleacre, serving Sunday roasts

Norfolk Live News

Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Former Woodside Primary and Nursery School in Hethersett.

Former school playing field could make way for new homes

Peter Steward

person