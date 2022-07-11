Thieves target Dereham chemist, stealing £500 of skin care products

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole £500 of skincare products from a Dereham chemist - Credit: PA

Thieves have targeted a Norfolk chemist, stealing £500 of skincare products.

The thefts took place on two occasions at the chemist in Dereham's Market Place.

Two men entered the shop on Monday, June 27 at 2.45pm and stole £500 worth of skincare products.

A second theft followed on Monday, July 4, when three men entered the store and concealed a number of items in their clothing, the value of which is unknown.

Norfolk Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Anyone with information or who recognises the men can contact PC Shannon Cross at Police station on 101 quoting references 36/50653/22 and 36/50627/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.