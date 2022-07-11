News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thieves target Dereham chemist, stealing £500 of skin care products

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:52 AM July 11, 2022
Police officer

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole £500 of skincare products from a Dereham chemist - Credit: PA

Thieves have targeted a Norfolk chemist, stealing £500 of skincare products.

The thefts took place on two occasions at the chemist in Dereham's Market Place.

Two men entered the shop on Monday, June 27 at 2.45pm and stole £500 worth of skincare products. 

A second theft followed on Monday, July 4, when three men entered the store and concealed a number of items in their clothing, the value of which is unknown.

Norfolk Police CCTV appeal after Dereham chemist thefts

Norfolk Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with thefts from a Dereham chemist - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Norfolk Police CCTV appeal after Dereham chemist thefts

Norfolk Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with thefts from a Dereham chemist - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone with information or who recognises the men can contact PC Shannon Cross at  Police station on 101 quoting references 36/50653/22 and 36/50627/22.

Norfolk Police CCTV appeal after Dereham chemist thefts

Norfolk Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with thefts from a Dereham chemist - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

