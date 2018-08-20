RNLI donations stolen after thieves break into lifeboat station

Published: 8:32 AM August 20, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Hundreds of pounds worth of RNLI charity donations have been stolen from a lifeboat station.

Thieves emptied and dumped collection boxes on Sheringham beach after breaking into the town's RNL headquarters on the Promenade.

The crime took place between 4pm on Saturday, August 18, and 8am the following day.

A Facebook post by the lifeboat station read: 'Incredibly sad that we should be posting about a break in at our lifeboat station.

'Discovered this morning, damage to various doorways, windows and two RNLI collection boxes stolen, emptied and dumped on the beach just west of the station.

'We have remained fully functional throughout the police visit and visits from scenes of crime.

'If anyone thinks that they have any information. Please do get in touch with us.'

A representative from the lifeboat station said the crime was 'incredibly soul-destroying and sad'.

It is understood the thieves broke in after forcing open windows, according to a Norfolk Police spokesman.

The force is are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should contact 101 and quote CAD reference 126 of August 19.