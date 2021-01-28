Police probe spate of printer cartridge thefts from Norfolk superstores
- Credit: Archant
An unusual crime spree is being investigated by police - after a spate of thefts of printer ink from supermarkets.
Almost £2,000 worth of printer ink cartridges were stolen from two supermarkets, while attempts to snatch further cartridges was made at three other stores.
Norfolk police believe the five crimes maybe linked.
The first theft was from Sainsbury's in Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, when two men stole two large gift bags filled with printer ink cartridges, worth £957, at about 2.15pm last Thursday (January 21).
The second crime saw two men steal bags filled with printer ink cartridges and toothbrush heads from Tesco in Thetford Road, Watton. That haul was worth £983 and happened at 2.15pm on Friday, January 22.
Three men also tried to steal printer ink cartridges, worth £1,115, from Asda in Hall Road, Norwich, between 3.10pm and 3.25pm on Monday, January 11.
And further attempts to steal printer ink cartridges were made at Tesco in Southend Road, Hunstanton, at 2.30pm on Thursday, January 21 and Tesco in Thetford Road, Watton, at 4.50pm the same day.
Contact PC John Morgan or PC Paul Brown at Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.