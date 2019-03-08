Search

Advanced search

Hooded men steal nursery children's milk from school

PUBLISHED: 11:03 25 September 2019

CCTV of suspects following theft of milk at Edith Cavell Academy. PIC: Supplied by Edith Cavell Academy.

CCTV of suspects following theft of milk at Edith Cavell Academy. PIC: Supplied by Edith Cavell Academy.

Archant

Two hooded men have been caught on CCTV, stealing nursery children's milk from a Norwich primary school.

CCTV of suspects following theft of milk at Edith Cavell Academy. PIC: Supplied by Edith Cavell Academy.CCTV of suspects following theft of milk at Edith Cavell Academy. PIC: Supplied by Edith Cavell Academy.

The men walked across the playground of Edith Cavell Academy and loaded up 20 pints of milk into carrier bags just minutes after it had been delivered to the school.

The audacious raid at the Duckett Close school, which happened just after 2.30am on Tuesday morning (September 24), was only discovered at the start of the school day.

Tracy Bocz, inclusion and school support manager, said: "When we went to get the milk it was gone. We then looked at the CCTV and saw it had been taken and called police.

"It's really sad because we're clearly a school and it was clearly for children."

Mrs Bocz said they got regular deliveries of milk during the week for the school's two-, three- and four-year-olds.

She said: "The milk was only delivered at 2.12am and by 2.33am it was gone.

"We picked it up on CCTV.

You may also want to watch:

"You can clearly see two guys on CCTV. They come in from one side with hoods up, they walk across, put the milk into bags and leave with bags full of milk - they just walk away.

"I'm assuming they knew it was there because they walk straight there.

"I don't know what we were expecting but we weren't expecting to see two people that were there for that purpose.

"It's just annoying. It's a shame because it was for the children and not for anyone else."

She added: "I think its quite worrying that there are people out there at that time with that purpose.

Mrs Bocz said they had to replace the stolen milk with staff supplies to ensure that the youngsters did not miss out on their free supplies.

She said: "We rely on the milk to give our children the nutrients they need.

"It's maybe a small thing to the community but to the children it's quite a big thing. It's a real shame these things are happening to our young people."

The theft has been reported to police.

Anyone with information should call 101.

Most Read

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Escape to Norfolk! Magnificent homes star on BBC One show

Escape to the Country host Jonnie Irwin showed couple Cliff and Aileen around four Norfolk homes in the latest episode of the BBC One show. Picture: BBC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Road closed following three vehicle crash

There has been a crash close to the Mustard Pot on Dereham Road in Dereham (Picture: Google)

More than two dozen bus services in Norfolk cancelled due to staff sickness

More than 20 Konectbus services have been cancelled due to sickness. Picture: Konectbus

Two seriously injured in A148 crash

Emergency services including NARS and the East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of the crash on the A148 at West Rudham. Picture: NARS

Children ‘dropped like flies’ after suspected norovirus outbreak at school

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists