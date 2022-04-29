Thieves steal more than £17,000 worth of metal from recycling centre

Thieves have stolen more than £17,000 worth of metal from a recycling centre in Dereham - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Thieves have stolen more than £17,000 worth of metal from a recycling centre in Norfolk.

The metal was taken from the site in Dereham on Saturday, April 23.

The thieves broke into the site via Greenfields Road and stole the items from a shipping container at 11.05pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should contact PC Luke Ebbage at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or email luke.ebbage1@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

