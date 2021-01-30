News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Thieves steal cement mixer as property is being renovated

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:08 PM January 30, 2021    Updated: 3:39 PM January 30, 2021
A Bell cement mixer and an air source unit were stolen from outside a property undergoing renovations in Sotterley.

A Bell cement mixer and an air source unit were stolen from outside a property undergoing renovations in Sotterley. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A Bell cement mixer and an air source unit were stolen from outside a property undergoing renovations.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses following the theft in Sotterley, near Beccles.

A Bell cement mixer and an air source unit were stolen from "outside a property undergoing renovations in Sotterley," according to police. 

It happened at sometime between 3pm on Saturday, January 23 and 7am on Monday, January 25.

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/4072/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
 

You may also want to watch:

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops project

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon