Thieves steal cement mixer as property is being renovated

Published: 3:08 PM January 30, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM January 30, 2021

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses following the theft in Sotterley, near Beccles.

A Bell cement mixer and an air source unit were stolen from "outside a property undergoing renovations in Sotterley," according to police.

It happened at sometime between 3pm on Saturday, January 23 and 7am on Monday, January 25.

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/4072/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

