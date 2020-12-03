'He's a dear little dog' - Thieves steal family pet Arthur

Published: 11:41 AM December 3, 2020

A family have been left devastated after their much-loved dog was stolen from their driveway.

Arthur, a two-and-a-half-year-old border terrier, was stolen from his owner's driveway in Castle Acre on November 29, at 10am.

His owner, Luke Palmer, was on the driveway of his home in the Stocks Green area in the High Street, ready for a day trip to Hunstanton.

The owner planned to buy a dog booster seat so Arthur could see out of the window on car journeys when he saw a cat and bolted.

Mr Palmer ran after his dog but he had disappeared. Officers now believe suspect/s stole the pup.

Mr Palmer said: "Arthur was bought as a Christmas present for my teenager daughter a few years ago. He's a dear little dog and this has hit all of us hard.

"My house is very empty now; he used to sleep in his bed next to me and I could hear him snoring. Now the house is very quiet.

"I really do miss him, he's like family. I keep playing what happened over and over in my mind.”

Norfolk police are now appealing to find Arthur, who is microchipped.

PC Jamie Willetts said: "This has been an upsetting ordeal for the victims who are going through the distress of having a loved family pet taken from them.

"Although, in law, our pets are classed as property, they are so much more than this: they're an integral part of our families.

"This type of theft will understandably cause concern in the local community and I want to reassure people that reported thefts of dogs in Norfolk are low.

"We take the thefts of pets seriously, and ask dog owners to ensure their premises are secure and pets are supervised.

"If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Arthur or witnessed the theft, and have yet to speak to us, please get in touch with us so we can try to reunite Arthur with his family who miss him terribly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jamie Willetts at Norfolk Police by emailing investigate@norfolk.police.uk or telephoning 101 quoting crime reference 36/84622/20. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.