News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Thieves run off with alcohol worth nearly £5,000 from Tesco

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:01 PM August 11, 2022
Three men have been arrested after thieves attempted to steal alcohol from a Tesco supermarket in King's Lynn

Three men have been arrested after thieves stole alcohol worth nearly £5k from a Tesco supermarket in King's Lynn - Credit: King's Lynn Police

Three men aged in their 20s have been arrested after thieves stole alcohol worth nearly £5,000 from a supermarket in Norfolk.

The theft happened at the Campbells Meadow Tesco store in King's Lynn on Wednesday, August 10, at 4.10pm.

Thieves walked out with nine bags laden with bottles of alcohol ranging from champagne to spirits worth £4,788.11.

Three men from the London area have since been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of theft.

They were taken to King's Lynn police station where they remain for questioning.


Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A mysterious animal was seen in Sprowston near Norwich on Monday (August 8)

Norwich Live News | Video

Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

Norfolk Weather

Why is Norfolk not introducing a hosepipe ban?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A group has set up an illegal encampment in Normanston Park, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon