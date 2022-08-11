Thieves run off with alcohol worth nearly £5,000 from Tesco

Three men have been arrested after thieves stole alcohol worth nearly £5k from a Tesco supermarket in King's Lynn - Credit: King's Lynn Police

Three men aged in their 20s have been arrested after thieves stole alcohol worth nearly £5,000 from a supermarket in Norfolk.

The theft happened at the Campbells Meadow Tesco store in King's Lynn on Wednesday, August 10, at 4.10pm.

Thieves walked out with nine bags laden with bottles of alcohol ranging from champagne to spirits worth £4,788.11.

Three men from the London area have since been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of theft.

They were taken to King's Lynn police station where they remain for questioning.



