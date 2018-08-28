Thieves smash window at Norfolk church but leave empty-handed after being disturbed

An attempted break-in at a Norfolk church was thwarted when the would-be thieves were disturbed.

A window was smashed at St Mary’s church in Beeston-next-Mileham, near Dereham, between 1pm and 4pm on Thursday, November 8.

Church development officer for the Diocese of Norwich, Caroline Rawlings said: “The church has been decorated for Remembrance Sunday. It was locked at about 1pm and when they returned at 4pm the window had been broken on the south side of the chancel.

“The hole in the window would have been big enough for someone to climb through. Thankfully, they were disturbed and nothing was taken from the church.”

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We were called to an incident of criminal damage. A section of window had been removed. It had been smashed from the outside. The window is now boarded-up.”

anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/70098/18.