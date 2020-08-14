Search

Advanced search

Thief snatches puppies from their mother

PUBLISHED: 12:24 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 14 August 2020

One of the Jack Russell puppies stolen from a run at Denver Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

One of the Jack Russell puppies stolen from a run at Denver Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Two puppies have been snatched from their mum by a thief.

Police are appealing for information about the dogs Picture; Norfolk CnnstabularyPolice are appealing for information about the dogs Picture; Norfolk Cnnstabulary

Police say the young Jack Russells were stolen from a property close to the River Ouse at Denver, near Downham Market.

They were taken from an outdoor enclosure, where they lived with their mother, between midday and 4pm on Sunday, August 2.

Police say they are keen to trace the young male dogs, in order to reunite them with their mother and owners, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft - to come forward.

One puppy is described as having an overbite to the jaw and is white, with a little tan colouring on both ears, and a pink nose.

The other has a ‘teddy bear’ face, black nose, dark brown over one eye, and white across the rest of his body.

Anyone with information should contact PC Lucy Reed at Downham Market police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/52563/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant

Leopard cub dies at Banham Zoo

One of the Sri Lankan leopard cubs has died at Banham Zoo. Pic: Ian Read

‘Gentle giant’ died after falling in Norwich river, inquest hears

Floral tributes to Laurence Harvey who died in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner