Thief snatches puppies from their mother

One of the Jack Russell puppies stolen from a run at Denver Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Two puppies have been snatched from their mum by a thief.

Police are appealing for information about the dogs Picture; Norfolk Cnnstabulary Police are appealing for information about the dogs Picture; Norfolk Cnnstabulary

Police say the young Jack Russells were stolen from a property close to the River Ouse at Denver, near Downham Market.

They were taken from an outdoor enclosure, where they lived with their mother, between midday and 4pm on Sunday, August 2.

Police say they are keen to trace the young male dogs, in order to reunite them with their mother and owners, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen them – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft - to come forward.

One puppy is described as having an overbite to the jaw and is white, with a little tan colouring on both ears, and a pink nose.

The other has a ‘teddy bear’ face, black nose, dark brown over one eye, and white across the rest of his body.

Anyone with information should contact PC Lucy Reed at Downham Market police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/52563/20.