Pub owner issues counterfeit bank note warning after scammers use hair spray trick

A pub owner claims two men used fake notes in the town and pocketed the change, and is warning consumers to check for counterfeit notes.

Paul Trevitt, from the Three Tuns on Earsham Street in Bungay, said two men used a £50 Scottish note on April 3.

The business owner said he uses a counterfeit detector pen, but in this case the pen didn’t pick up the fake note as he suspects it was coated in hair spray.

“We knew it was covered in hair spray just by sniffing it - that is how we determined it was a forged note,” he said

The detector pen contains a solution that reacts to the paper on a fake note to create a black stain. When it is applied on the paper used in real bills no stain is left behind.

Mr Trevitt believes “the whole town was hit” and one worker was forced to put their own money in the till after the men purchased cheap drinks.

“People felt intimidated by the two young men. They did a lot of damage to the town,” he said.

Since the incident at the pub, police have issued a warning for residents to be aware of counterfeit money throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police received a report that at approximately 5.45pm, a counterfeit £50 note was exchanged at a hotel in Earsham Street, Bungay, to purchase low value items.

“Our report indicates one male suspect and enquiries are ongoing to identify any further victims.”

The man was speaking in a strong Scottish accent, has short black hair and a stubbly beard and is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build. At the time he was wearing a black jacket.

According to the Bank of England, each note has a unique serial number printed horizontally and vertically on the back of the note. There is also a watermark image, metallic thread and raised print over the word ‘Bank of England’ at in the bottom right corner around the number on the notes.

If you have any information about the counterfeit currency contact police on 101.