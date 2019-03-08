Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Pub owner issues counterfeit bank note warning after scammers use hair spray trick

PUBLISHED: 17:17 10 April 2019

The Three Tuns hotel in Bungay. Photo: Nick Butcher

The Three Tuns hotel in Bungay. Photo: Nick Butcher

EDP pics © 2008

A pub owner claims two men used fake notes in the town and pocketed the change, and is warning consumers to check for counterfeit notes.

Three Tuns, Bungay. Owner Paul Trevitt: Dan Haynes For: BBJ Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434Three Tuns, Bungay. Owner Paul Trevitt: Dan Haynes For: BBJ Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434

Paul Trevitt, from the Three Tuns on Earsham Street in Bungay, said two men used a £50 Scottish note on April 3.

The business owner said he uses a counterfeit detector pen, but in this case the pen didn’t pick up the fake note as he suspects it was coated in hair spray.

“We knew it was covered in hair spray just by sniffing it - that is how we determined it was a forged note,” he said

The detector pen contains a solution that reacts to the paper on a fake note to create a black stain. When it is applied on the paper used in real bills no stain is left behind.

Mr Trevitt believes “the whole town was hit” and one worker was forced to put their own money in the till after the men purchased cheap drinks.

You may also want to watch:

“People felt intimidated by the two young men. They did a lot of damage to the town,” he said.

Since the incident at the pub, police have issued a warning for residents to be aware of counterfeit money throughout Norfolk and Suffolk.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police received a report that at approximately 5.45pm, a counterfeit £50 note was exchanged at a hotel in Earsham Street, Bungay, to purchase low value items.

“Our report indicates one male suspect and enquiries are ongoing to identify any further victims.”

The man was speaking in a strong Scottish accent, has short black hair and a stubbly beard and is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of a slim build. At the time he was wearing a black jacket.

According to the Bank of England, each note has a unique serial number printed horizontally and vertically on the back of the note. There is also a watermark image, metallic thread and raised print over the word ‘Bank of England’ at in the bottom right corner around the number on the notes.

If you have any information about the counterfeit currency contact police on 101.

Most Read

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

The entrance of the Aegel House site in Burgh Road, Alysham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Man in custody after car drove through busy town park churning flower beds and hitting tree

A man is in custody facing a range of charges after a car was driven through St George's Park Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists