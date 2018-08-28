Search

Woman scammed out of ‘large’ amount of cash in fake police call

PUBLISHED: 13:45 30 November 2018

An elderly woman was scammed out of a

An elderly woman was scammed out of a "large" sum of money. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

An elderly woman from Thetford was conned out of a ‘large’ amount of money after a scammer rang her up pretending to be a police officer.

The woman had a phone call from someone claiming to be “DI Adams from Reading police station” who claimed her nephew was in custody and there were some issues surrounding her bank account.

He then asked her to withdraw what police said was a “large” cash sum of money from her local bank and arranged for someone to collect the cash from her property while she was still on the phone.

Detective Constable James Morgan from Thetford CID said: “Genuine police officers or staff would never approach residents and ask for cash withdrawals to be made or for people to purchase items on their behalf.

“I would ask people with vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours to make sure they are aware of this type of scam.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Anyone with concerns about such calls should contact Norfolk Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.

“Alternatively, contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”

