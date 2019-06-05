Search

Woman has £1,000 bag stolen from train in Norfolk

05 June, 2019 - 12:47
Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Archant

British Transport Police (BTP) are on the hunt for a thief after a bag and its contents believed to be worth more than £1,000 was taken.

The theft took place at about 4.40pm on May 14, on board a train at Thetford station.

Officers would like to speak to this woman as they believe she may have information which could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 497 of 14 May.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

