Norfolk 14-year-old arrested after stolen Audi A4 crashes into fuel tanker on M1

A Thetford teenager was one of three boys arrested after a stolen Audi A4 crashed into a fuel tanker on the M1 in Derbyshire. Picture: Archant

A Thetford teenager was one of three youths arrested after a stolen Audi A4 crashed into a fuel tanker on the M1 in Derbyshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car was stolen from a driveway on Foxhall Road in Ipswich at around 11.30 on Tuesday – before it travelled more than 150 miles into Derbyshire.

Suffolk police alerted other forces about the Audi and it was later spotted in Nottinghamshire, where it failed to stop for police.

Officers chased it through the east Midlands before the pursuit came to a dramatic end at around 6.50am when the Audi was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on a slip road off the M1, at junction 30.

One of the vehicles was a fuel tanker, police said.

A 14-year-old boy from Thetford and two teens from Ipswich, aged 14 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and other offences in connection with the incident.

The teens were brought to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre in Suffolk on Thursday 4 April for questioning. They were subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A further three boys, aged 15, 16, and 17, are in hospital in Sheffield where they are being treated for serious injuries, which are not life-threatening.

They will be questioned by police at a later date.

The crash closed the M1 for several hours police investigated, and it re-opened at around 11am on Thursday.