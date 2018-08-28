Teenage girl has hand grabbed in alleyway robbery

Gloucester Way in Thetford where a teenage girl was robbed. Picture: Google Archant

A teenage girl was grabbed in an alleyway and had cash stolen out of her pocket in a robbery in Thetford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or information about the robbery which took place in Thetford on Tuesday, December 11.

Officers said a girl, aged in her late teens was walking along an alleyway between Gloucester Way and Chester Way at around 7.20am.

A man approached her, grabbed her hand, and put his hand into her jacket pocket, stealing a small quantity of cash before running off.

The victim was not hurt in the robbery.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DC Ellie Knul at Thetford Police Station on 101.

“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon, or Watton? Email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk with the information.