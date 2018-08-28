Search

Teenage girl has hand grabbed in alleyway robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:14 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 11 December 2018

Gloucester Way in Thetford where a teenage girl was robbed. Picture: Google

Gloucester Way in Thetford where a teenage girl was robbed. Picture: Google

Archant

A teenage girl was grabbed in an alleyway and had cash stolen out of her pocket in a robbery in Thetford.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or information about the robbery which took place in Thetford on Tuesday, December 11.

Officers said a girl, aged in her late teens was walking along an alleyway between Gloucester Way and Chester Way at around 7.20am.

A man approached her, grabbed her hand, and put his hand into her jacket pocket, stealing a small quantity of cash before running off.

The victim was not hurt in the robbery.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DC Ellie Knul at Thetford Police Station on 101.

“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

