Banned street drinker caught 10 times in town centre

PC Leah Norton and PC Paula Gilluley on anti-social behaviour patrol around Thetford. Picture: Marc Betts Archant

A street drinker has been told he faces prison unless he changes his ways after being caught drinking 10 times in a town centre while banned.

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Archant Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Archant

Alan Hazeldine, 64, of St John's Way, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 17 on 10 counts of breaking a community protection notice, which prohibited him from having an open container of alcohol in Thetford town centre, between June 26 and August 17.

Hazeldine also failed to comply with a section 35 order, banning him from Well Street in Thetford for two days, on August 18.

Prosecutor Denise Holland told the court that Hazeldine had appeared in front of magistrates on August 20 for being drunk and disorderly after urinating in a children's playground in front of children and parents.

When confronted Hazeldine said: "I can do anything I want."

Police have been tackling street drinking in Thetford. Picture: Marc Betts Police have been tackling street drinking in Thetford. Picture: Marc Betts

It was agreed by Ms Holland and defence solicitor Jeremy Kendall that a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) should be made.

Mr Kendall said: "Before this summer he didn't have any convictions.

"This will assist him not to drink in the town centre, it will help Mr Hazeldine as he isn't tackling the problem."

If Hazeldine breaks the CBO he will appear before the magistrates again and potentially face a harsher punishment, including prison.

"It would be a great shame to see that happen." Mr Kendall added.

"Getting into this situation is very sad, I'm hoping this problem can be tackled. The drinking problem is something he is going to have to address himself."

The court heard that Hazeldine, a father-of-two, had fallen into drinking after retiring and had become lonely, seeking friendship with the other drinkers in the town centre.

He was given a CBO for two years, banning him from carrying an open container of alcohol in Thetford town centre. He was fined £132.

Hazeldine was told he could drink in his home or at a shopping centre near his house but he was banned from drinking in Thetford's centre.

Magistrate Sara Cantor said: "It's really important that you do understand because if you break this you can be punished by prison."