Teen arrested as stash of stolen cycles found in house

PUBLISHED: 14:58 04 November 2020

Is this your bike? Four stolen bikes were recovered from a property in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for the owners of four suspected stolen bikes that were found in a house.

The bikes were recovered from a home in Thetford on Monday, November 1, and officers believe they may have been stolen from the area.

A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the theft of the bicycles and has been bailed until November 22.

It comes after a number of thefts have been reported in recent months and police are reminding people to think about the steps they can take to make sure their bikes are secure.

Cyclists are being encouraged not to leave bikes in isolated or dimly-lit places and, where possible, do not to lock them up in the same place on a regular basis.

Police also advise using locks through an immovable object, to use a proper bike rack, ground anchor or robust steel furniture.

If anyone recognises a bike, contact Acting Sgt Dan Shelley at Thetford Police Station on 101.

