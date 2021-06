Published: 11:22 AM June 14, 2021

Wanted man Ben Cook has been arrested by police in Thetford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A wanted man has been captured by police in Norfolk.

Ben Cook, 27, was arrested by officers in Thetford last Wednesday, June 9.

He was taken into custody where he appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, June 10, and further remanded into custody.

Cook had been wanted in connection with burglary and theft offences.